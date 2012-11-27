LONDON Nov 27 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* Market sentiment improved after Euro zone finance
ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement
late on Monday on reducing Greece's debt in a breakthrough to
release urgently needed loans to keep the near-bankrupt economy
afloat.
* The Commerce Department releases October durable goods
orders at 1330 GMT. Economists expect a 0.6 percent fall in
orders in October, against a 9.8 percent rise in September.
* ConocoPhillips' partners in Kazakhstan's Kashagan
field have 60 days to exercise pre-emption rights to prevent
India's ONGC Videsh from buying an 8.4 percent stake in the
project held by the U.S. company, the Indian firm's managing
director said.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week
ended Nov. 24 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales fell 0.3
percent.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and
chain store sales for November at 1355 GMT. In the prior period,
sales were unchanged.
* Standard & Poor's releases its S&P Case/Shiller Home Price
Index for September at 1400 GMT. Economists expect an adjusted
20 city index to rise 0.4 percent, versus a 0.5 percent increase
in the previous month.
* Europe is preparing to follow the United States in
delaying the introduction of stricter rules on bank capital,
while it lobbies for a rethink of the U.S. stance, EU sources
said.
* However, the head of the Basel Committee at the Bank of
International Settlements told Reuters on Tuesday that the
introduction of stricter capital rules for banks will go ahead
as planned on Jan. 1.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed
Midwest Manufacturing Index for October at 1330 GMT. The index
read 93.4 in the prior month.
* Conference Board releases November consumer confidence at
1500 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 73.0, compared with
72.2 in October.
* The Federal Housing Finance Agency issues its Home Price
Index for September at 1500 GMT. In the prior month, the index
rose 0.7 percent.
* European stocks rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday,
recovering after weakness in the previous session.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after posting their best
week in over five months as investors reacted to a lack of
visible progress in budget deficit discussions in Washington.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.92 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 12,931.76. The S&P 500 Index dropped
6.99 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,402.16. The Nasdaq Composite
Index shed less than a point at 2,966.75.