LONDON Dec 4 U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the Standard & Poor's 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 all up 0.1 percent.

* The White House dismissed a "fiscal cliff" proposal from congressional Republicans on Monday that included tax reforms and spending cuts, saying it did not meet President Barack Obama's pledge to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended Dec. 1 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 3.3 percent.

* U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co tightened its grip on GrainCorp Ltd, hiking its bid to $2.9 billion and buying more shares, but may need to offer more to win over Australia's last major independent grains handler.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP is in talks to join Virtu Financial LLC's bid for U.S. brokerage Knight Capital Group Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for December at 1355 GMT. In the prior period, sales rose 0.8 percent.

* Qualcomm Inc will invest as much as $120 million in Sharp Corp, a cash injection likely to make it the struggling Japanese TV maker's biggest shareholder, and to boost Sharp's efforts to remain viable.

* At 1445 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management-New York releases the November index of regional business activity.

* Chevron Corp's most costly individual project is about to get even more expensive. The U.S. energy company is expected to reveal this week a highly anticipated mark-up on the price tag for the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export complex on a remote island off Western Australia.

* Shares in auto parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny Moe and Jack were down 8 percent after the bell on Monday following the release of its results.

* Autozone, the largest U.S. auto parts retail chain, posts quarterly results.

* European Union finance ministers will try to finalise plans to put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising all euro zone banks on Tuesday, but divisions over how ECB oversight will work threaten to undermine one of Europe's boldest reforms.

* European stocks edged higher in morning trade, helped by defensive stocks including leading pharmaceuticals Sanofi and Roche.

* At 0944 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent, led by aerospace group EADS as hopes grew its shareholders were close to an agreement to overhaul its shareholder structure.

* U.S. stocks struggled on Monday to extend the previous week's gains, dropping as disappointing U.S. factory numbers dampened optimism about China's economic growth.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.98 points, or 0.46 percent, to 12,965.60 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,409.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.04 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 3,002.20.