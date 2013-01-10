LONDON Jan 10 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for
the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 all
around 0.2 percent higher at 0920 GMT.
* European shares traded in sight of recent multi-month
highs, with FTSEurofirst 300 flat at 1,167.51 points by
0913 GMT while Asian markets closed higher, supported by
solid Chinese data.
* China's export growth rebounded surprisingly sharply in
December to a seven-month high, in a strong finish to the year
for an economy that had slowed for seven quarters, but the spike
may not herald an enduring recovery as global demand stays
subdued.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of
losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent
results of the earnings season. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 61.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,390.51. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.87 points, or 0.27
percent, to 1,461.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
14.00 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,105.81.
* The nascent earnings season pauses, with no S&P 500
companies scheduled to report on Thursday.
* Casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday Inc lowered the
upper end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast after
posting a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss. Shares fell
after the bell.
* U.S. asset manager BlackRock is to buy Swiss bank
Credit Suisse's exchange-traded fund business for an
undisclosed price.
* A relatively thin U.S. data calendar features December
trade data at 1330 GMT and budget figures at 1900 GMT.
* Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank
are expected to announce on-hold policy ahead of
U.S. market open, with the focus for the latter on the 1330 GMT
press conference.