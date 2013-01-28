PARIS Jan 28 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500 up 0.04 percent, Dow Jones futures
up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.01 percent at
1023 GMT.
* Rallies in European shares and the region's single
currency stalled on Monday following brisk gains last week as
investors awaited confirmation that financial market conditions
and the outlook for the euro area have improved.
* Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday pushed offshore
driller Transocean to declare a dividend of at least $4
per share and said if it does not, he will propose it at the
company's next annual meeting, according to a regulatory filing.
* US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines parent
AMR Corp are in the final stages of negotiating a
merger, with the final price and management structure still to
be resolved, four people familiar with the matter said.
* Johnson & Johnson is shopping a business that
makes women's products such as Stayfree and Carefree pads, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar
with the process.
* BlackRock, the world's largest asset management
company, has taken an $80 million stake in Twitter Inc, a person
with knowledge of the deal said Friday. The six-year old social
media company will not raise new capital as part of the private
deal that values the firm at more than $9 billion. BlackRock
will buy shares directly from early Twitter employees seeking to
liquidate their stock holdings and options.
* Viacom Inc, parent of cable networks MTV and
Nickelodeon and movie studio Paramount Pictures, paid Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman about $10 million less in 2012 than a
year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.
* The world's biggest coffee chain Starbucks Corp
denied it had threatened to suspend investment in Britain in
protest over perceived government criticism of its tax affairs.
* On the earnings front, companies such as Yahoo,
Caterpillar and Plum Creek Timber are set to
report results while on the macro side, investors awaited
December durable goods orders, due at 1330 GMT, as well as
pending home sales for December, due at 1500 GMT.
* Toyota Motor Corp regained the crown as the
world's top selling automaker in 2012, posting record-high sales
and beating rivals General Motors and Volkswagen
.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the
first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S.
earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's, helped the
benchmark extend its rally to eight days.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.65 points
or 0.51 percent, to close at 13,895.98. The S&P 500
gained 8.14 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,502.96. The Nasdaq
Composite added 19.33 points or 0.62 percent, to end at
3,149.71.