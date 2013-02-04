PARIS Feb 4 U.S. stock index futures pointed to
a mixed open on Wall Street on Monday following the previous
session's sharp rally.
Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.03 percent, Dow
Jones futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 futures
were down 0.08 percent at 0848 GMT.
* Boeing will be in the spotlight after Japan
Airlines Co Ltd said it will talk to Boeing about
compensation for the grounding of the 787 Dreamliner, adding
that the idling of its jets would cost it nearly $8 million from
its earnings through to the end of March.
* Two U.S. pension funds filed a lawsuit against BlackRock
, alleging that the world's biggest asset manager had
"looted" securities-lending revenues from iShares
exchange-traded fund investors, and breached its fiduciary
duties.
* Clearwire Corp said on Friday that it was still
evaluating a takeover bid from satellite television provider
Dish Network Corp even though it continues to recommend
the Sprint Nextel Corp offer it had accepted in December.
* Economists at many of Wall Street's top financial
institutions expect the government to complete a deal to fully
avoid automatic cuts in federal spending before the March 1
deadline, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday.
* On the macro front, investors awaited December factory
orders. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 2.2
percent compared with an unchanged reading in the prior month.
* On the earnings side, a number of companies including
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Yum! Brands, Inc. and
Clorox are due to report quarterly results.
* European stocks inched higher in morning trade, tracking
Wall Street's firm close on Friday, although concerns over
Spanish and Italian politics limited the gains.
* Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose as the
country's opposition party called for the resignation of Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy over a corruption scandal.
* U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the
Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007,
after jobs and manufacturing data showed economic recovery
remains on track.
* The S&P touched its highest since December 2007 after a 5
percent gain in January, which was its best start to a year
since 1997. The index is now just about 60 points away from its
all-time intraday high of 1,576.09.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 149.21
points, or 1.08 percent, to 14,009.79 on Friday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 15.06 points, or 1.01 percent,
at 1,513.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.97
points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,179.10.