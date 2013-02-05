LONDON Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since November, as renewed worries about the euro zone crisis caused the market to pull back from recent gains. Europe's main markets were marginally in the black after the latest batch of corporate results on Tuesday.

* NYSE Euronext, the exchange being bought by rival IntercontinentalExchange, said slower trading drove fourth-quarter net revenue down 11 percent to $562 million.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended Feb. 2 at 1245 GMT. Sales fell 1.0 percent in the previous week.

* The U.S government has launched a civil lawsuit against Standard & Poor's and parent The McGraw-Hill Companies over mortgage bond ratings, the first federal enforcement action against a credit rating agency over alleged illegal behavior tied to the recent financial crisis.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for January at 1355 GMT. Sales fell 0.5 percent in the previous month.

* Major companies announcing results on Tuesday included Walt Disney Company, Automatic Data Processing and Delphi Automotive.

* The Institute for Supply Management releases its January non-manufacturing index at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a reading of 55.2, versus 55.7 in December.

* John Malone's cable group Liberty Global has approached Britain's No. 2 pay-TV operator Virgin Media about making a bid for the firm, the UK group said on Tuesday.

* Technology services provider IBM on Tuesday said it is aiming to take on competitors such as Oracle and Hewlett Packard by offering a more affordable Power Systems server and storage product range later this month.

* Japan's transport safety agency said it is still unclear whether battery chemistry or an electrical issue caused a main battery on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner operated by All Nippon Airways to overheat last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

* European shares rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, stabilising after the previous session's sharp sell-off, as investors digested a raft of earnings reports.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 129.71 points, or 0.93 percent, at 13,880.08 on Monday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 17.46 points, or 1.15 percent, at 1,495.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 47.93 points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,131.17.