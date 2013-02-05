LONDON Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst
day since November, as renewed worries about the euro zone
crisis caused the market to pull back from recent gains.
Europe's main markets were marginally in the black after the
latest batch of corporate results on Tuesday.
* NYSE Euronext, the exchange being bought by rival
IntercontinentalExchange, said slower trading drove
fourth-quarter net revenue down 11 percent to $562 million.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week
ended Feb. 2 at 1245 GMT. Sales fell 1.0 percent in the previous
week.
* The U.S government has launched a civil lawsuit against
Standard & Poor's and parent The McGraw-Hill Companies
over mortgage bond ratings, the first federal enforcement action
against a credit rating agency over alleged illegal behavior
tied to the recent financial crisis.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and
chain store sales for January at 1355 GMT. Sales fell 0.5
percent in the previous month.
* Major companies announcing results on Tuesday included
Walt Disney Company, Automatic Data Processing
and Delphi Automotive.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its January
non-manufacturing index at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a
reading of 55.2, versus 55.7 in December.
* John Malone's cable group Liberty Global has
approached Britain's No. 2 pay-TV operator Virgin Media
about making a bid for the firm, the UK group said on
Tuesday.
* Technology services provider IBM on Tuesday said
it is aiming to take on competitors such as Oracle and
Hewlett Packard by offering a more affordable Power
Systems server and storage product range later this month.
* Japan's transport safety agency said it is still unclear
whether battery chemistry or an electrical issue caused a main
battery on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner operated by All
Nippon Airways to overheat last month, forcing it to
make an emergency landing.
* European shares rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday,
stabilising after the previous session's sharp sell-off, as
investors digested a raft of earnings reports.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 129.71
points, or 0.93 percent, at 13,880.08 on Monday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 17.46 points, or 1.15 percent,
at 1,495.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 47.93
points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,131.17.