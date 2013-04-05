PARIS, April 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.18 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.22 percent at 0918 GMT.

* European stocks dropped ahead of U.S. monthly payrolls data due at 1230 GMT, while the yen hit a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar, a day after the Bank of Japan's aggressive policy easing.

* All eyes will be on U.S. non-farm payrolls, expected to show employers added 200,000 jobs last month. However, recent weak figures including Thursday's report showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rising to a four-month high, have raised doubts about March payrolls and sparked worries that stocks have got ahead of themselves.

* Shares in European airlines tumbled on Friday morning, hurt by spreading concerns over a new strain of bird flu that has killed six people in Asia and triggered a sell-off in Hong Kong shares on Friday. Chinese authorities slaughtered over 20,000 birds on Friday at a poultry market.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it was monitoring the new bird flu strain and has started work on a vaccine just in case it is needed.

* Investors were also concerned about rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, after North Korea placed two of its intermediate range missiles on mobile launchers and hid them on the east coast of the country in a move that could threaten Japan or U.S. Pacific bases, South Korean media reported on Friday.

* Walt Disney Co expects to begin layoffs at its studio and consumer product divisions within the next two weeks, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, in the latest cost-reduction step to emerge from a company-wide review.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.76 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,606.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.29 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,559.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.38 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,224.98. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)