LONDON, April 17 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.4 percent, Dow Jones futures 0.3 percent lower and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.6 percent at 0841 GMT.

* U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results.

* Ford's European car registrations fell 15.9 pct in March, according to data published by the Association of European Carmakers on Wednesday, with European car sales headed for a sixth straight annual decline to a two-decade low.

* The Federal Reserve releases its "beige book" of economic conditions at 1800 GMT, with the U.S. weekly mortgage market index at 1100 GMT the only other major U.S. data release.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials James Bullard and Eric Rosengren both speak today at the 22nd Annual Hyman P. Minsky conference in New York, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks at Johns Hopkins in Washington.

* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday was examining whether to allow Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner to resume long-distance, trans-ocean flights as part of its review of a revamped battery system, the agency's chief said on Tuesday.

* Procter & Gamble Co plans to increase the time it takes to pay its suppliers by as much as 30 days, which could free up to $2 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* A jury in Chicago rejected claims on Tuesday that the orthopedics unit of Johnson & Johnson inappropriately marketed an artificial hip recalled by the company in 2010.