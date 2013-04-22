LONDON, April 22 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.3 to 0.5 percent.
* Boeing Co on Monday began installing reinforced
lithium ion batteries on five grounded 787 jets owned by launch
customer All Nippon Airways, starting a process that
should make the first commercial Dreamliners ready to fly again
in about a week.
* Automation technology group ABB is to buy
renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1
billion to step up its presence in the growing solar inverters
market.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed
National Activity Index for March at 1230 GMT. The index read
0.44 in the previous month.
* General Motors Co will add four new plants in the
next three years in China to bring its production capacity to 5
million vehicles a year, the head of GM China said on Saturday
at the Shanghai auto show.
* National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases existing
home sales for March at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a 5.01 million annualized unit total in March, versus
4.98 million in February.
* Focus will be on company earnings, with Netflix
seen reporting a profit after losses a year earlier when it
began investing in new markets.
* Other major companies announcing results include
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction
and mining, Halliburton, the world's second-largest
oilfield services firm and Chipmaker Texas Instruments.
* European shares were led higher by the Italian blue-chip
index on Monday, after sharp falls in the previous week, as
investors bought back into the cheap market following signs of
political progress there.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google
and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains
weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week
since November.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.37 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 14,547.51 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 13.64 points, or 0.88 percent, to
finish at 1,555.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
39.69 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 3,206.06.