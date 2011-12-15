* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.3
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.5 percent at 0906 GMT.
* European stocks were up 0.7 percent in morning trade,
halting a steep one-week drop, but the gains were seen boosted
in part by short covering while negative news on the corporate
front, from Credit Agricole's profit warning to
Telefonica's dividend cut, kept investors on edge.
* On the macro front, investors awaited a flurry of data,
including November Producer Price Index as well as industrial
production and capacity utilisation figures.
* Retailers will be in the spotlight after Swedish fashion
group Hennez & Mauritz (H&M) posted a third straight
monthly fall in sales at established stores in November as
economic woes and unusually warm autumn weather across its main
markets kept customers away from the shops.
* China's factory output shrank again in December after new
orders fell, the HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers'
index (PMI) showed, cementing expectations that manufacturers
are struggling with waning global demand and tight domestic
credit conditions.
* China has further revised up its solar power development
target for 2015 by 50 percent from its previous plan, state
media reported on Thursday.
* Dynegy Holdings, a unit of energy producer Dynegy Inc
, entered into a settlement with the Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc that had filed for dismissal of the
company's bankruptcy motion.
* Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S. health insurer,
raised its estimate for 2011 and 2012 operating earnings per
share and said it bought back 40 million shares through Dec 9
this year.
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest
level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.46
points, or 1.10 percent, to 11,823.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 13.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,211.82.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 39.96 points, or 1.55
percent, to 2,539.31.
* The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average,
signaling a breakdown of its recent trading range between that
level and the 200-day moving average at the top end. The move
has some analysts expecting further weakness.