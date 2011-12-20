* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.5
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.4 percent at 0819 GMT.
* European stocks were slightly down in morning trade,
extending their two-week slide on nagging concerns about the
region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.
* AT&T will be in the spotlight after saying it has
dropped its controversial $39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom's
U.S. wireless unit, bowing to fierce regulatory
opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for
alternatives.
* Business software maker Red Hat Inc forecast
fourth-quarter revenue largely below analysts' expectations hurt
mainly by a weaker euro, sending its shares down 7 percent in
after-market trade.
* Apple Inc scored a narrow victory against
Taiwan's HTC Corp in a patent lawsuit over smartphone
technology that will set the stage for further battles between
rival makers in the fiercely competitive market.
* ConocoPhillips on Monday won a key permit that
will allow construction of an oil field that is expected to
provide the first-ever production from the National Petroleum
Reserve-Alaska on the western North Slope.
* Sempra Energy said it expects to exceed its 2011
profit forecast helped by strong performance across all its
businesses.
* The U.S. Coast Guard was investigating a 13,000-gallon
spill from an oil rig leased to Shell, operating about
26 miles (41 km) southeast of last year's BP Plc
Macondo oil well disaster, a Coast Guard spokesman said on
Monday.
* On the macro front, investors are awaiting housing starts
and permits data for November. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a 635,000 annualized rate versus 628,000 in October,
and a total of 635,000 permits compared with 644,000 in October.
* Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with
losses accelerating late after Bank of America's stock price
fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.13
points, or 0.84 percent, at 11,766.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 14.31 points, or 1.17 percent, at
1,205.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.19
points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,523.14.