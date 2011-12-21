* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.38
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.62 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.61 percent at 0910 GMT.
* Oracle Corp will be in the spotlight after it
posted after the bell on Tuesday earnings that fell short of
Wall Street's forecasts for the first time in a decade as
software and hardware sales sputtered, stoking fears a global
recession will hurt tech spending. Shares of the company traded
in Frankfurt were down 6.8 percent.
* Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc posted
quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates as its large
customers battled inventory pile-ups, and sees lower revenue in
the second quarter from its high-velocity segment which services
digital products.
* Paychex Inc posted quarterly profit that beat
market expectations helped by revenue growth in its payroll
processing and human resources businesses, and said it continues
to see a slow economic recovery with respect to sales from new
clients.
* Losing a big Japanese order to Lockheed Martin Corp
was clearly a disappointment for Boeing Co, but a
$29.4 billion order from Saudi Arabia for F-15 fighter jets and
several other competitions will keep the company in the fighter
business for now.
* A payroll tax cut for 160 million American workers was in
limbo on Wednesday with Democrats and Republicans in the U.S.
Congress accusing each other of bringing an extension to a dead
stop.
* Siemens will cut as many as 1,200 jobs from its
Healthcare workforce worldwide amidst slowing growth in its
diagnostics business, Healthcare finance director Michael Sen
told a Swiss newspaper on Wednesday.
* German group HeidelbergCement would consider
making an offer for parts of Vulcan Materials if they
were put up for sale after a possible takeover by Martin
Marietta Materials, its chief executive was quoted as
saying.
* On the macro side, the National Association of Realtors
will release existing home sales for November. Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a 5.05 million annualized unit total
versus 4.97 million annualized units in October.
* European stocks were up 0.4 percent in morning trade, led
by banking shares. The European Central Bank is expected to
allot 310 billion euros ($407 billion) at its first-ever
three-year refinancing auction on Wednesday, according to
traders polled by Reuters just hours before the ECB announces
the results of the tender.
* The ECB's offer of three-year loans is seen easing fears
of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and
money markets.
* U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as
investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking
companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's
move.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.73
points, or 2.87 percent, at 12,103.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 35.95 points, or 2.98 percent, at 1,241.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 80.59 points, or 3.19
percent, at 2,603.73.