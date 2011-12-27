* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.2 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.16 percent at 1210 GMT.

* Investors awaited the Conference Board's December consumer confidence data, with economists in a Reuters survey expecting a reading of 58.3 compared with 56.0 in November.

* Shoppers found a mixed bag of bargains and so-so deals on Monday, as a day off for many Americans lured some out for what was likely to be the third-busiest shopping day of the holiday season. Chains were also hoping that shoppers coming in to redeem the millions of gift cards given as presents might be willing to spend a bit more cash of their own.

* A fund managed by Morgan Stanley looks set to sell its stake in an office, shopping and residential complex in Tokyo back to brewer Sapporo Holdings for around $520 million, as it withdraws further from Japan's property market.

* The automotive industry faces a tougher year in 2012 than it has done this year, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told Reuters in an interview for release on Sunday.

* Europe faces another year of dismal economic performance in 2012 that will weigh on global growth, but emerging markets and the United States should at least keep the world economy moving in the right direction, according to Reuters polls from the last few months.

* Euro zone stocks inched higher in thin morning trade with tech and defensive sectors in demand, eclipsing a dip in banking shares following recent strong gains. UK markets remained closed.

* The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data.

* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 124.35 points, or 1.02 percent, to 12,294 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.33 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,265.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 19.19 points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,618.64.

The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and edged above its 200-day moving average, a level that has proved difficult to maintain after plummeting below it in August.