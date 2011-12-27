* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.2
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.16 percent at 1210 GMT.
* Investors awaited the Conference Board's December
consumer confidence data, with economists in a Reuters survey
expecting a reading of 58.3 compared with 56.0 in November.
* Shoppers found a mixed bag of bargains and so-so deals on
Monday, as a day off for many Americans lured some out for what
was likely to be the third-busiest shopping day of the holiday
season. Chains were also hoping that shoppers coming in to
redeem the millions of gift cards given as presents might be
willing to spend a bit more cash of their own.
* A fund managed by Morgan Stanley looks set to sell
its stake in an office, shopping and residential complex in
Tokyo back to brewer Sapporo Holdings for around $520
million, as it withdraws further from Japan's property market.
* The automotive industry faces a tougher year in 2012 than
it has done this year, Audi Chief Executive Rupert
Stadler told Reuters in an interview for release on Sunday.
* Europe faces another year of dismal economic performance
in 2012 that will weigh on global growth, but emerging markets
and the United States should at least keep the world economy
moving in the right direction, according to Reuters polls from
the last few months.
* Euro zone stocks inched higher in thin morning trade with
tech and defensive sectors in demand, eclipsing a dip in banking
shares following recent strong gains. UK markets remained
closed.
* The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out
its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended
their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 124.35
points, or 1.02 percent, to 12,294 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 11.33 points, or 0.90 percent, to
1,265.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 19.19
points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,618.64.
