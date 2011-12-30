* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall
Street for the last session of the year on Friday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.06 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.22
percent at 0930 GMT.
* European stocks inched higher in thin trade, with a number
of euro zone indexes set to post 2011 losses of about 20
percent, hammered by the region's debt crisis.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the
latest week with a rise in central bank liquidity swaps, even
though holdings of Treasuries and agency debt declined, Fed data
showed on Thursday.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission got a fresh
dressing-down from the judge who rejected its $285 million
settlement with Citigroup Inc, as he said the regulator
kept him out of the loop on its efforts to salvage the case.
* Sears Holdings Corp identified 79 of the 100 to
120 Sears and Kmart stores it said earlier this week it would
close, with the list split almost evenly between the two chains.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back
into positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day
of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 135.63
points, or 1.12 percent, to 12,287.04 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 13.38 points, or 1.07 percent,
to 1,263.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 23.76
points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,613.74.
* The S&P 500 edged above its 200-day moving average, a key
measure of the market's long-term momentum.