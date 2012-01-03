* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones futures and Nasdaq 100 futures up 1.1 to 1.9 percent at 1100 GMT.

* Macroeconomic news will be a focus, with U.S. ISM data for December and November construction spending both being released at 1500 GMT, while the FOMC releases minutes from its Dec. 13 meeting on 1900 GMT.

* Total signed a $2.3 billion joint venture deal with Chesapeake Energy Corp and EnerVest that will see the French company expand its position in the liquids-rich Utica Shale area of eastern Ohio.

* BP has called on its contractor Halliburton to pay all costs and expenses the oil major incurred to clean up the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, according to a court filing by the British firm's lead trial attorney.

* Starbucks Corp is raising prices in the U.S. Northeast and Sunbelt regions by an average of about 1 percent.

* Jefferies & Co has upgraded American Eagle Outfitters and Ann Inc to "buy" and said due to a slow but ongoing consumer recovery, combined with normalized cotton costs U.S. specialty retail stocks could see better margins this year.

* The Thomson Reuters/PayNet small business lending index showed borrowing by small U.S. businesses hit its highest level in nearly four years in November and suggested the economy is gathering momentum.

* European shares rose on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data lifted hopes demand would be strong for metals.

* The S&P 500 ended the year flat on Friday, the last trading day of 2011, while the Dow industrials gained 5.5 percent for the year and the Nasdaq fell 1.8 percent.