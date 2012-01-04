* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down
0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.1 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.3 percent at 0900 GMT.
* European stocks were down 0.5 percent in morning trade,
with euro zone banking stocks dropping 3 percent on renewed
fears over the euro zone's massive debt refinancing in the first
quarter.
* Shares in Italy's biggest bank UniCredit sank
nearly 10 percent after it priced a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8
billion) capital hike at a 43 percent discount.
* On the macro front, investors awaited November factory
orders at 1500 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey
expecting a rise of 1.7 percent compared with a 0.4 percent drop
in October.
* The Federal Reserve, in a move that could push back
expectations of when near-zero U.S. interest rates will rise,
will begin publishing its policymakers' forecasts for borrowing
costs.
* Exxon Mobil is in talks to sell most of its 50
percent stake in TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK back to its
Japanese refining partner and unload other assets in Japan in a
deal that could total $5 billion, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
* Eastman Kodak Co may be kicked off the New York
Stock Exchange if it cannot boost its share price over the next
six months, the latest blow to the erstwhile iconic photography
company that was once a blue chip stock.
* Business software maker Progress Software Corp
forecast first-quarter earnings below analyst expectations, as
some of its customers continue to delay investments amid
macroeconomic uncertainties, sending its shares down as much as
9 percent in trading after the bell on Tuesday.
* AT&T Inc has agreed to pay TiVo Inc a
minimum of $215 million and additional monthly licensing fees to
settle a patent infringement dispute related to recording live
TV.
* Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of
memory chips and smartphones, is set to report a robust
quarterly profit rise on Friday, starting 2012 on an upbeat note
aided by record-smashing sales of smartphones.
* Jefferies Group's executives and employees at it
prime brokerage unit have threatened to leave over several
issues including the recent restructuring and year-end
compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries inched down slightly
on Wednesday in thin trade but was underpinned by expectations
that U.S employment data later in the week will show further
improvement.
* U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin
the new year, with the broad S&P 500 index closing at its
highest since late October as traders welcomed
better-than-expected economic data.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 179.82
points, or 1.47 percent, to 12,397.38. The S&P 500 Index
added 19.46 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,277.06. The Nasdaq
Composite gained 43.57 points, or 1.67 percent, to
2,648.72.