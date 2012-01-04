* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.3 percent at 0900 GMT.

* European stocks were down 0.5 percent in morning trade, with euro zone banking stocks dropping 3 percent on renewed fears over the euro zone's massive debt refinancing in the first quarter.

* Shares in Italy's biggest bank UniCredit sank nearly 10 percent after it priced a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion) capital hike at a 43 percent discount.

* On the macro front, investors awaited November factory orders at 1500 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey expecting a rise of 1.7 percent compared with a 0.4 percent drop in October.

* The Federal Reserve, in a move that could push back expectations of when near-zero U.S. interest rates will rise, will begin publishing its policymakers' forecasts for borrowing costs.

* Exxon Mobil is in talks to sell most of its 50 percent stake in TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK back to its Japanese refining partner and unload other assets in Japan in a deal that could total $5 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Eastman Kodak Co may be kicked off the New York Stock Exchange if it cannot boost its share price over the next six months, the latest blow to the erstwhile iconic photography company that was once a blue chip stock.

* Business software maker Progress Software Corp forecast first-quarter earnings below analyst expectations, as some of its customers continue to delay investments amid macroeconomic uncertainties, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent in trading after the bell on Tuesday.

* AT&T Inc has agreed to pay TiVo Inc a minimum of $215 million and additional monthly licensing fees to settle a patent infringement dispute related to recording live TV.

* Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones, is set to report a robust quarterly profit rise on Friday, starting 2012 on an upbeat note aided by record-smashing sales of smartphones.

* Jefferies Group's executives and employees at it prime brokerage unit have threatened to leave over several issues including the recent restructuring and year-end compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries inched down slightly on Wednesday in thin trade but was underpinned by expectations that U.S employment data later in the week will show further improvement.

* U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, with the broad S&P 500 index closing at its highest since late October as traders welcomed better-than-expected economic data.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 179.82 points, or 1.47 percent, to 12,397.38. The S&P 500 Index added 19.46 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,277.06. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.57 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,648.72.