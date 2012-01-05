* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 down
0.53 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.47 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.32 percent at 0900 GMT.
* European stocks were down 0.5 percent in morning trade,
adding to the previous session's sharp losses as investors
fretted about the region's huge refinancing needs in the first
quarter, with a French bond auction on deck on Thursday.
* The euro currency dropped below $1.29 against the
dollar as markets refocused on concerns about the euro zone debt
crisis ahead of a French debt auction later in the session.
* France plans to raise up to 8 billion euros ($10.3
billion) in 10- to 30-year debt a day after a subdued German
bond auction. Berlin attracted only slightly better demand than
was seen at a disastrous sale last year.
* Investors also awaited a batch of jobs data, with
December's Challenger Layoffs survey due at 1230 GMT, the
December ADP National Employment report due at 1315 GMT, and the
latest weekly jobless claims figures due out at 1330 GMT. That
will set the tone for Friday's all-important December non-farm
payrolls report.
* In addition, December's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index
will be released at 1500 GMT.
* U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp
posted a lower-than-expected 7 percent rise in December
sales at stores open at least a year, held back by weak foreign
currencies versus the U.S. dollar.
* Apple Inc has appointed Adobe Systems Inc's
Todd Teresi to head its iAd mobile-advertising
business, Bloomberg said, citing three people with knowledge of
the matter.
* Eastman Kodak is preparing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection filing in case it is unable to sell its digital
patents to raise capital, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* Optical components maker Oclaro Inc forecast
stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue as the company
resumed production at many of its manufacturing lines affected
by the Thailand floods.
* Global spending on information technology will grow more
slowly than expected this year due to weaker economies and
floods in Thailand, research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
* Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a
low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were
encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro
zone's debt problems.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.04
points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,418.42. The S&P 500 Index
edged up 0.24 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,277.30. The Nasdaq
Composite dipped 0.36 point, or 0.01 percent, to
2,648.36.