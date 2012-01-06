GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech sell-off weighs again on stocks; dollar slips
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2-0.4 percent.
* U.S. employment likely grew solidly last month, meaning the jobless rate probably rose from a 2-1/2 year low as improving conditions lured Americans who had given up looking for work back into the labour market. U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be released at 1330 GMT.
* Nonfarm payrolls rose 150,000 last month, according to a Reuters poll, after rising 120,000 in November. Unusually mild weather during the month may have given employment a boost.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1530 its weekly index of economic activity for Dec. 30. In the prior week, the index read 120.9.
* Citigroup's effort to sell its OneMain consumer lending unit to private equity buyers has ended without a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Alcoa, the largest U.S. producer of aluminum, said it will cut its global smelting capacity 12 percent, becoming the first producer to take direct action to cut costs amid a steep drop in metal prices.
* Boeing lost the 2011 order race by a wide margin and lagged European rival Airbus on deliveries for the ninth year in a row. It said it would fight back in 2012 with big sales of a revamped narrowbody.
* European shares rose 0.3 percent in early trade, ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide more evidence of the world's biggest economy strengthening.
* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,415.70. The S&P 500 Index gained 3.76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,281.05. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.50 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,669.86.
