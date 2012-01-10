* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a stronger open for
equities on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up
0.9-1.0 percent.
* Alcoa Inc posted a fourth quarter loss due to a
steep plunge in aluminum prices, but its revenue beat
expectations and the company gave a positive outlook for global
demand for the metal, especially in the aerospace and automotive
markets.
* Alcoa's Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld
expects the global aluminum market to turn into a deficit this
year, as biggest consumer China closes inefficient capacity even
though demand remains robust.
* TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker,
posted its lowest sales in 22 months in December as the
semiconductor industry struggles with shrinking demand and a
slowing economy, but it managed to post humble growth for the
full year, outshining smaller cross-town rival UMC.
* Liz Claiborne Inc, which recently announced a name
change, cut its outlook for the year as the company expects to
push more of its cost cuts to 2013, sending its shares down 12
percent after the bell.
* Raymond James Financial Inc is in the lead to buy
brokerage Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp in a
deal that would bolster the firm's prowess in trading securities
for customers, according to people familiar with the situation.
* Microsoft Corp said on Monday sales of its
revolutionary Kinect sensing device for the Xbox game console
have hit more than 18 million just over a year since launch.
* Oshkosh Corp said in a presentation to investors
that billionaire investor Carl Icahn has indicated he would like
to buy 20 percent of the company, up from the 10 percent stake
he already owns.
* Ford Motor Co chief financial officer Lewis Booth
plans to retire in the first half of this year, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged
banks to publish more details about their exposure to European
sovereign debt, a factor in the recent bankruptcy of the futures
brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd.
* The euro currency held its ground in Asia on Tuesday but
faces pressure later this week ahead of Italian and Spanish debt
auctions. The euro stood at $1.2767 after an overnight
bounce off a 16-month low of $1.2666. Traders said buying ahead
of a $1.2650 option barrier prompted some short-covering as
Japanese traders returned after a holiday.
* KKR & Co has made a buyout approach to Australian
underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands that a newspaper
said could be worth $614 million, boosting its shares 20 percent
and sparking talk other firms could attract similar offers.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 1.5 percent, led by mining stocks, following encouraging
results from Alcoa.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a
light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of
corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.62
points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,392.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 2.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,280.70.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.34 points, or 0.09
percent, to 2,676.56.