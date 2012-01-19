* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow
Jones and Nasdaq 100 down 0.03 to 0.2 percent at
1004 GMT.
* Earnings news will be a focus in the financial sector,
with Bank of America and Morgan Stanley both
releasing fourth-quarter results.
* Other big names reporting fourth-quarter results include
Google, International Business Machines Corp,
Intel Corp in the technology sector, while
second-quarters earnings are due from Microsoft Corp.
* Late on Wednesday, EBay Inc reported
better-than-expected results, but gave a conservative quarterly
sales forecast, warning that a weak European economy may take
the gloss off rip-roaring growth in online commerce.
* Macro economic news will be in the spotlight to shed some
light on economic growth, with U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. weekly
jobless claims and U.S. CPI data all due at 1330 GMT, while the
Philadelphia Fed Business activity index is due at 1500 GMT.
* Morgan Stanley's, head of European oil research predicts
BP will likely agree to pay the U.S. Department of
Justice $20-$25 billion next month to settle all charges around
the Deepwater Horizon rig blast and Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* Before approving a new diabetes drug from AstraZeneca
and Bristol-Myers Squibb, U.S. drug regulators
need further clinical data, possibly including new clinical
studies.
* Eastman Kodak Co has filed for bankruptcy
protection and said it had also obtained a $950 million,
18-month credit facility from Citigroup to keep it going.
* European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes Greece
would reach an agreement on a bond swap deal with its private
creditors to avoid a messy default and that bank's earnings in
the United States would be strong.
* Spain drew strong demand at a debt auction which sold more
than 6.6 billion euros ($8.46 billion) of bonds with maturities
of up to 10 years on Thursday in its first test of market
sentiment for euro zone bonds this year.
* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on
Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund seeks to raise $600
billion to help countries hit by the European debt crisis and
forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.8 percent,
the Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.1 percent and the
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent.