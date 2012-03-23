* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures 0.4 percent higher at 1040 GMT.

* The yen softened on Friday after Tokyo importers took advantage of its broad rally the day before, while risk currencies such as the Australian dollar were poised to end the week sharply lower on fresh concern about the health of the global economy.

* Japan's Nikkei average had its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months on Friday after data pointed to slowing factory activity in China and the euro zone's two largest economies.

* Investors awaited U.S. February new home sales, due at 1400 GMT.

* U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc unit Cessna Aircraft Co signed two agreements on Friday with Aviation Industry of China Corp (AVIC), formalising talks for a joint venture that would manufacture Cessna business jets in China.

* Monster Worldwide is open to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said in an interview.

* Nike headed into the spring quarter with strong demand and improving margin trends, as the top sporstwear retailer forecast a strong year with plans to cash in on the Olympics.

* Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.48 points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,046.14 at the close. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.11 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,392.78. The Nasdaq Composite lost 12.00 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,063.32.