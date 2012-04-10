* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday that would halt a four-session losing streak, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.32 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.44 percent at 0845 GMT.

* Aluminium major Alcoa Inc kick-starts the quarterly earnings season on Tuesday, the first company in the Dow Jones industrial average to report earnings for the January-March quarter and seen as a bellwether for the industrial sector.

* On the macro side, economists in a Reuters survey forecast wholesale inventories for February, due at 1400 GMT, to rise 0.5 percent versus a rise of 0.4 percent in January.

* European stocks fell 0.8 percent in morning trade on Tuesday, hitting 2-1/2 month lows following a long holiday weekend, as the market tracked Monday's sharp losses on Wall Street following disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data.

* China returned to an export-led trade surplus of $5.35 billion in March, suggesting that a rebound in the global economy is lifting overseas orders just in time to compensate for a slowdown in domestic demand.

* But a Reuters poll on Monday showed most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus.

* Facebook will pay $1 billion in cash and stock for Instagram, a 2-year-old photo-sharing application developer, in its largest-ever acquisition just months before the No. 1 social media website is expected to go public.

* Sony Corp forecast a record $6.4 billion net loss for the business year just ended, its fourth straight year of losses and double earlier forecasts, inflated by writing off deferred tax assets in the United States.

* TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that sales in March rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier and 9 percent from the previous month.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.55 points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 15.88 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 3,047.08.