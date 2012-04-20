LONDON, April 20 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on Friday,
with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and
the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.4 percent.
* Major emerging powers stood ready on Friday to pledge
money to bolster the International Monetary Fund's
crisis-fighting war chest, though Brazil was holding out for
promises that their voting power at the global lender would
increase.
* The Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for April 13 at 1430 GMT. In the
prior week, the index read 125.7.
* General Electric, the largest U.S. conglomerate, is
expected to post roughly flat profit and a decline in revenue
that may largely reflect its sale of the NBC Universal media
business last year.
* Other major companies announcing results on Friday
included McDonald's, Kimberly-Clark and
Honeywell.
* Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street's profit forecast
as personal computer sales held up better than expected, lifting
its shares 2.5 percent after hours on Thursday.
* U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson,
which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical
device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said
it expects to close the deal in the current quarter.
* Shares in Capital One Financial Corp were up 2.1
percent after the bell on Thursday after the company posted an
adjusted first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates,
helped by its nearly $9 billion buy of ING Direct.
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares were up 1
percent late on Thursday after Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices
forecast revenue above expectations in another sign that
PC demand is holding up better than anticipated.
* European shares were flat in morning trade, with
investors trading cautiously ahead of the International Monetary
Fund's meeting that will also focus on the euro zone debt
crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.65 points,
or 0.53 percent, to end at 12,964.10. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 8.22 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 23.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to
3,007.56. At their session lows, the three major indexes all
fell more than 1 percent.