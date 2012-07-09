LONDON, July 9 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones
and Nasdaq 100 down 0.3-0.5 percent at 0836 GMT.
* U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month
of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling,
although it raised hopes for a further easing in monetary policy
by the Federal Reserve.
* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one
of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, said in remarks prepared
for delivery to the Sasin Bangkok Forum on Monday that U.S.
policymakers should unleash a new round of bond purchases to
bring down unemployment, even at the risk of driving inflation
temporarily higher.
* China's annual consumer inflation cooled more than
expected to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent,
official data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to
ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward
price pressures.
China's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest
rates last week for the second time in a month in a bid to
bolster growth.
* Euro zone finance chiefs will try to flesh out plans to
reinforce the single currency on Monday but their talks in
Brussels may do little more than highlight the limitations of
last month's deal to help indebted states and banks.
* On the macro front, May U.S. consumer credit numbers will
be released at 1900 GMT.
* Alcoa kicks off the U.S. second-quarter earnings
season on Monday, with the aluminium giant seen managing only a
5 cent per share profit for the past three months.
* Celgene Corp is one of two companies discussing
whether to bid for Human Genome Sciences Inc, which
seeks an alternative to a hostile offer by British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a source familiar with the
situation said.
* Boeing Co. looks set to start Europe's big air show
with orders from at least two leasing companies - deals that
should help the U.S. plane maker consolidate its lead in orders
over Airbus this year, the Wall Street Journal said.
* PepsiCo : In the most visible sign yet of its
efforts to curb its reliance on soda sales, the company this
month will start selling yogurt in the Northeast and
mid-Atlantic states, the New York Times said.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shed 124.20
points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,772.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.90 points, or 0.94 percent, at
1,354.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.79
points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,937.33.