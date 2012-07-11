* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.3
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2 percent, and Nasdaq 100
futures 0.1 percent higher at 0851 GMT.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed Tuesday
down 83.17 points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent,
at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44
points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33.
* European shares fell in early trade on growth concerns,
with luxury goods stocks among the worst hit after Burberry
posted weak sales.
* Asian shares fell overnight on worries the global economic
slowdown will erode corporate earnings.
* Commodities and oil, which have recently been hurt by weak
data from the United States and China, regained their footing
after sharp drops in the previous session. Brent crude
rose 1 percent while U.S. crude added 1.1 percent.
* Spot gold firmed after posting its biggest one-day decline
since late June, but gains are expected to be reined in as the
dollar continues to outstrip bullion as the preferred
destination for safety amid a grim economic outlook.
* On the macro front, U.S. International trade figures for
May will be released at 1400 GMT.
* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced a swathe
of new taxes and spending cuts designed to slash 65 billion
euros from the budget deficit by 2014 as recession-plagued Spain
struggles to meet tough targets agreed with Europe.
* Marriott International is set to release its
second-quarter earnings after market close, a day after the
leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open
its first hotel in Sri Lanka.
* The United States plans to ease sanctions this week to
allow its companies to invest in and provide financial services
to Myanmar but will require them to make detailed disclosures
about their dealing.
* Top chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc slashed
its full-year targets due to a sudden drop in orders in its
biggest market towards the end of the current quarter,
underscoring fears of a downturn in global technology spending
and hitting shares of Asian chip firms.
* DirecTV said its customers were left without
Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and 14 other channels on
Wednesday after Viacom Inc demanded its networks be
dropped from the satellite TV distributor's lineup as a result
of a dispute over fees.
* American Airlines said on Tuesday it will press ahead with
evaluating potential mergers and will reach out to interested
parties including, according to a source, at least five airlines
-- US Airways Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp,
Alaska Air Group, Republic Airways' Frontier
Airlines, and Virgin America.
* London murder detectives are investigating the death of
the American wife of an heir to the Tetra Pak drinks carton
fortune and have arrested a man reported to be her husband.