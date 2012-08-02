LONDON Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with
futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100
all up 0.3 percent.
* ECB President Mario Draghi faces intense pressure from
investors, European leaders and even the United States to
deliver on last week's pledge to do whatever it takes to save
the euro when the bank meets.
* Ahead of Friday's key U.S. July jobs report, July
Challenger layoffs will be released at 1130 GMT, and the latest
weekly jobless claims are due at 1230 GMT.
* Aside from that data, July's ISM New York survey will be
released at 1345 GMT, with June factory orders, and June revised
durable goods order numbers out at 1400 GMT.
* American International Group is looking to buy
back a large chunk of its shares from the U.S. government, whose
stake in the bailed-out insurer could subsequently go below 50
percent by this autumn, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the company's thinking.
* Global agribusiness group Monsanto Co has been
awarded $1 billion in damages in a patent infringement trial
against DuPont and its agricultural crop subsidiary
DuPont Pioneer.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke looks set to spend
the rest of the summer waiting for signs that could tip the
scales toward providing another round of stimulus for the
economy. On Wednesday, the Fed stopped short of resorting to new
measures but signaled it was prepared to act unless the economy
stages an unlikely comeback in the next six weeks.
* European stocks rose 0.2 percent on Thursday, in
thin choppy trade, with investors holding back as the ECB
meeting approached.
* The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500
Index both slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday, while the
Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7 percent.