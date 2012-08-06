PARIS Aug 6 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a mixed open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.17 percent, Dow Jones futures down
0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.43 percent at
0845 GMT.
* European stocks gained ground in morning trade, adding to
the previous session's sharp rally in the wake of surprisingly
strong U.S. monthly jobs data and on expectations the European
Central Bank will start buying Italian and Spanish bonds next
month to help lower the two countries' borrowing costs.
* Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Cabinet
Undersecretary Antonio Catricala said on Sunday that Italy does
not at the moment need to ask the euro zone's rescue funds to
buy its government bonds in the markets to bring down borrowing
costs.
* Knight Capital Group Inc looks set to enter into a
$400 million financing deal with a group of investors. That will
allow the trading firm to open its doors on Monday after a
crippling $440 million loss, although it will come at a steep
cost to shareholders, sources familiar with the situation said.
* Las Vegas Sands Corp, controlled by billionaire
Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, is the target of a federal
investigation into possible violations of U.S. money-laundering
laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's biggest generic drug maker, is being
investigated by the U.S. securities regulator over the company's
compliance with a U.S. law that prohibits bribery of foreign
officials.
* General Motors and its China joint ventures sold
199,503 vehicles in the country in July, up 15.1 percent from a
year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.
* ASML, the global chip equipment maker, has
signed up TSMC to further bankroll its research and
development into costly next-generation chip-making kit to make
micro chips smaller, smarter and cheaper, the Dutch firm said on
Sunday.
* Wall Street rallied on Friday to its highest level since
early May on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 217.29
points, or 1.69 percent, to 13,096.17. The S&P 500 rose
25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,390.99. The Nasdaq Composite
added 58.13 points, or 2 percent, to 2,967.90.