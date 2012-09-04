LONDON, Sept 4 * U.S. stock futures pointed
to a higher opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, tracking gains in
Europe on Monday when the U.S. market was closed for the Labor
Day holiday. Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
and the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 to 0.4 percent.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases its August
manufacturing index at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a reading of
50.0, versus 49.8 in July.
* Xerox Corp and a wholly-owned unit that contracted
with the U.S. state of Texas to process dental claim forms are
being investigated to see if they helped allow dentists to
submit higher-than-required bills under the state's Medicaid
system, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Markit Economics Limited releases the U.S. final Markit
Manufacturing PMI for August at 1258 GMT. The index read 51.9 in
a preliminary estimate.
* Heckmann said it would buy privately-held
environmental services firm Power Fuels for about $380.5 million
in cash and shares, to expand the waste water management group's
footprint in the Bakken Shale basin, an unconventional oil
shale.
* The Commerce Department releases July construction
spending numbers at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a rise of 0.4
percent, a repeat of the June increase.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has pledged to
take a strong message to Beijing this week on the need to calm
regional tensions over maritime disputes that have raised
broader fears of military friction between the two major Pacific
powers.
* European shares fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, with
caution from investors ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB)
meeting later this week limiting traders' appetite to buy
riskier assets such as equities.
* Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook on the
Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might
downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's
four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, UK and
Netherlands.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S.
job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further
steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.13
points, or 0.69 percent, at 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60
percent, at 3,066.96.