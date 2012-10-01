PARIS Oct 1 U.S. stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P
500 up 0.48 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.47
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.52 percent at 0900
GMT.
* European stocks rallied on Monday, reversing a portion of
the previous session's sell-off as investors took advantage of
the pull-back to increase their exposure to risky assets such as
banks and miners.
* The aerospace and defence sector will be in the spotlight
after key EADS shareholder Lagardere said the
conditions attached to a planned merger of the European
aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems were
unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the
project.
* The U.S. Defense Department on Friday awarded United
Launch Alliance, a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co a contract valued at $1.17 billion
to provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and Atlas V
rockets.
* The world's airlines have raised their profit forecasts
for 2012 and expect improved performance in 2013 as efforts by
North American airlines to trim capacity have boosted margins
and demand in Asia has held up despite a weak global economy,
the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on
Monday.
* Unionised workers at the Canadian operations of Fiat SpA's
Chrysler Group LLC have voted in favour of a four-year
labour agreement with the company, the Canadian Auto Workers
union said on Sunday. Some 90 percent of the Chrysler workers
who voted backed the deal, the CAW said in a statement. The
agreement covers 8,000 employees.
* Dollar Tree Inc said in a filing that it sold off
its ownership interest in discount retailer Ollie's Holdings and
that the sale will boost its third-quarter profitability by 16
cents to 17 cents a share.
* American Securities LLC is in the lead to buy auto parts
suppliers from Carlyle Group LP and KPS Capital Partners
LP, in deals that could collectively top $1.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
* A U.S. appeals court ruled that Google's Motorola Mobility
unit cannot enforce a patent injunction that it
obtained against Microsoft Corp in Germany.
* Most U.S. high-tech companies expect to export more cell
phones, tablets and other electronics over the next two years to
growing middle-class populations in developing nations, citing
free trade pacts and rising labour costs abroad, a survey found.
* Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a
deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp
access to Nokia's mapping services, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the final Markit
Manufacturing PMI for September, due at 1258 GMT, as well as the
Institute for Supply Management's September manufacturing index,
due at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading
of 49.7 versus 49.6 in August. Also on deck, August construction
spending, due at 1400 GMT.
* Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after
a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in
equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove
stocks lower on Friday.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.84 points,
or 0.36 percent, to close at 13,437.13. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index lost 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at
1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.37
points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 3,116.23.
