LONDON Oct 11 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 rising 0.2 percent, the Dow Jones trading flat and the Nasdaq 100 gaining 0.3 percent.

* Results from a handful of companies helped pull European shares back into positive territory after a poor opening, offering some support for other markets.

* The U.S. economic recovery continues to be hampered by spillover effects of the European crisis and a downtrodden housing market, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1100 GMT its Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Oct. 5. The index read 1,020.4 and the refinancing index was 5,888.0 in the previous week.

* China's Lenovo Group edged out Silicon Valley icon Hewlett-Packard Co to become the world's No. 1 PC maker in the third quarter, according to data released by research house Gartner on Wednesday.

* The Federal Reserve releases Beige Book of regional economic conditions at 1800 GMT.

* Alaska Air Group Inc, parent company of Alaska Airlines, will order 50 Boeing Co 737 single-aisle jetliners on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's policy options to arrest the slide.

* Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Tokyo for the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which end on Sunday, Oct. 14.

* International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday said struggling European countries such as Greece and Spain should be given more time to reduce their budget gaps.

* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 128.56 points, or 0.95 percent, to end at 13,344.97. The S&P 500 dropped 8.92 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,432.56. The Nasdaq Composite lost 13.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to end at 3,051.78.