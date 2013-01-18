PARIS Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a mixed open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.05 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.03
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.24 percent at 1034
GMT.
* World shares hit a 20-month high on Friday as encouraging
data from the United States and China boosted prospects for the
global economy, while the yen hit new lows ahead of next week's
Bank of Japan meeting.
* China reported a recovery in exports, as well as
stronger-than-expected industrial output and retail sales,
fuelling hopes of stronger global growth and sending shares in
Tokyo and Hong Kong to multi-month highs.
* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from
companies including General Electric, Morgan Stanley
and Johnson Controls.
* AT&T Inc will be in focus after it warned that it
will take a fourth-quarter charge of about $10 billion due to
bigger-than-expected pension obligations.
* Intel Corp will also be in the spotlight after
its forecast for quarterly revenue disappointed Wall Street and
its plans for a sharp increase in capital spending in 2013
unnerved investors already concerned about slow demand for
personal computers.
* The union representing 23,000 Boeing Co engineers
and technical workers urged members to reject the company's
latest contract offer on Thursday. The move ended negotiations
and pushed the union a step closer to calling a strike even
though the two sides earlier appeared close to a deal.
* A team of experts from U.S. aviation authorities and
Boeing Co arrived in Japan on Friday to inspect a 787
Dreamliner passenger jet that made an emergency landing on a
domestic All Nippon Airways Co flight this week.
* Pfizer Inc's unit Zoetis Inc plans to sell 86.1
million shares at between $22 and $25 each in an initial public
offering that could value the animal health business at as much
as $12.5 billion. At the top end of the expected range, the
offering would raise about $2.2 billion.
* Liberty Media Corp has taken majority ownership
of Sirius XM Radio Inc, a securities filing showed,
after months of trying to wrest control of the satellite radio
broadcaster.
* Silver Lake Partners, trying to finalize a bidding group
to take Dell Inc private, is in talks with the manager
of Canada's pension plan and other potential investment
partners, people familiar with the matter said.
* Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc said it expects
revenue to grow between 2 and 6 percent in this quarter from the
previous quarter.
* Global cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Ltd priced its initial public offering at $19 a share
on Thursday, above its expected range, an underwriter said.
* Investors in U.S.-based funds pumped $3.75 billion into
stock mutual funds in the latest week, a continuation of the
prior week's massive inflow and suggesting a trend of retail
investors putting money back to work in the stock market, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed.
* Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing starts and
jobless claims lit a fire under stocks on Thursday, pushing the
S&P 500 to a five-year high and its third day of gains.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.79 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 13,596.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 8.31 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,480.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 18.46 points, or 0.59
percent, to 3,136.00.