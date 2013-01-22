PARIS Jan 22 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Tuesday after Monday's holiday. S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.21 percent at 1035 GMT.

* European shares fell in morning trade, with Germany's blue-chip DAX among the laggards, dragged down by large futures trades and led by Deutsche Bank shares.

* Investors awaited a raft of company results on Tuesday from bellwethers such as CSX, DuPont, Google , IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments and Verizon.

* Republican leaders in the House of Representatives said they aim to pass on Wednesday a nearly four-month extension of the U.S. debt limit allowing the government to borrow enough to meet its obligations during that period.

* Boeing will be in focus again after U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials investigating problems with the 787 Dreamliner visited the headquarters of the plane's battery maker on Monday.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to cut ties immediately with suppliers who subcontract work to factories without the retailer's knowledge, changing its policy after a fire killed more than 100 garment workers in Bangladesh, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* On the macro side, investors awaited existing home sales for December, due at 1500 GMT, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is set to release its January indexes on area manufacturing and service sectors, also at 1500 GMT.

* The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.68 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,649.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,134.71.