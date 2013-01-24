PARIS Jan 24 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.22 percent, Dow Jones futures up
0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.3 percent at
1014 GMT.
* Shares of Apple Inc will be in the spotlight
after the world's biggest tech company missed Wall Street's
revenue forecast for the third straight quarter after iPhone
sales came in below expectations, fanning fears that its
dominance of consumer electronics is slipping.
* Shares of the company traded in Frankfurt were
down 8 percent early. They sank 10 percent to $463 in
after-hours trade on Wall Street on Wednesday night, wiping out
some $50 billion of its market value - nearly equivalent to that
of Hewlett-Packard and Dell combined.
* A U.S. trade panel that specializes in patent disputes
will review a potentially key decision in the patent fight
between Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc
over smartphones and tablets.
* European shares were mostly flat in morning trade, as
bullish economic data out of China offset Apple's
weaker-than-expected figures which fanned earnings worries in
the technology sector.
* Noble Corp, owner of the world's third-largest
offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it struggled with
maintenance for five high-end rigs, even as demand for its most
capable units increased.
* Raymond James Financial Inc said quarterly profit
rose 27.6 percent, boosted by strong performance from its
brokerage and capital markets divisions.
* Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $9.32 billion
into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 16, the second
consecutive week of inflows for such funds, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
* Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp's
second-quarter results beat analysts' expectations, helped by
growth in its enterprise segment. Shipment in the enterprise
segment rose about 10 percent from first-quarter levels to 6.63
million units, analyst Nehal Chokshi of Technology Insights
Research told Reuters.
* Japanese regulators have joined their U.S. counterparts
in all but ruling out overcharged batteries as the cause of
recent fires on the Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner, which has
been grounded for a week with no end in sight.
* Amgen Inc on Wednesday projected revenue for 2013
that exceeds Wall Street estimates and said it was on track to
deliver on its 2015 forecasts well ahead of schedule.
* Pamplona Capital Management, holder of 9.3 percent of
Nabors Industries Ltd, has become "increasingly
concerned" about the underperformance of the drilling rig
contractor's shares, according to a regulatory filing on
Wednesday.
* Symantec Corp plans to slash its management ranks
and reorganize into 10 business areas, but has decided not to
sell off major assets after a strategic review by its new early
this month.
* SanDisk Corp's modest revenue outlook
disappointed investors looking for a rebound in memory chips
widely used in smartphones and tablets, sending its shares
lower.
* Netflix Inc surprised Wall Street on Wednesday
with a quarterly profit after the video subscription service
added nearly 4 million customers in the United States and
abroad, sending its shares 35 percent higher in after-hours
trading.
* Among the companies set to report results on Thursday
feature Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lockheed Martin,
3M Company, Microsoft, Raytheon,
Starbucks, AT&T Inc., and Xerox Corp..
* On the macro front, investors awaited weekly jobless
claims, at 1330 GMT, Markit Manufacturing PMI for January, due
at 1358 GMT, and December leading economic indicators, due at
1500 GMT.
* The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday after
stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google
but the rally could be halted as Apple's after-hours
miss sent its shares lower.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points
or 0.49 percent, to 13,779.33, the S&P 500 gained 2.25
points or 0.15 percent, to 1,494.81, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.49 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,153.67.