PARIS, March 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.23 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.21
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.3 percent at 1021
GMT.
* European shares gained ground in morning trade, with the
benchmark index STOXX Europe 600 hitting its highest
level since mid-2008, as investors bet major central banks will
keep monetary policy loose at meetings this week.
* On the macro front, investors awaited February's U.S. ISM
non-manufacturing index, due at 1500 GMT. Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a reading of 55.0 versus 55.2 in
January.
* Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, a broad gauge of activity
at thousands of companies across the 17-nation bloc, fell to
47.9 in February from 48.6 in January. The reading was better
than expected, although still below the 50 mark dividing growth
from contraction.
* Tension over the U.S. fiscal crisis eased on Monday as
President Barack Obama called more opposition lawmakers to find
a way to stop $85 billion in damaging budget cuts and
congressional Republicans announced a plan to prevent a
government shutdown.
* BP, which lost its first deal to drill for oil in
Russia's Arctic to ExxonMobil, tried to negotiate a new
deal with Russian state oil company Rosneft and was
again beaten to the punch by its U.S. rival.
* The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking additional
details of AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc's
proposed $11 billion merger, which aims to create the
world's largest airline.
* Japan's aviation regulators said on Tuesday there are
still "several steps" required before any battery fix for Boeing
Co's troubled Dreamliner jet can be approved. Boeing said
this week it was ready to make fixes to its batteries if
regulators approve the proposed solution.
* General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold
215,070 vehicles in the country in February, down 10.6 percent
from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday. GM
makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC
Motor Corp.
* Impax Laboratories Inc said U.S. health
regulators raised fresh concerns related to manufacturing
practices at the drugmaker's Hayward, California facility,
sending its shares down more than 20 percent after the bell.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a
late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and
pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about
growth and China's housing market.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.16 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 14,127.82 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 7.00 points, or 0.46 percent, to
1,525.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.29 points,
or 0.39 percent, to end at 3,182.03.
* The S&P 500 has jumped about 7 percent so far in 2013 as
investors continue to view equities as more attractively valued
than other asset classes, allowing stocks to resist calls for a
pullback even with few obvious catalysts to drive shares
definitively higher.