US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, March 12 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly weaker open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended March 9 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 0.2 percent.
* Ryanair is to announce a deal to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing on Sunday, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing sources.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for March at 1255 GMT. In the prior period, sales were up 1.3 percent.
* Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 39 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating expectations, on increasing sales, membership fees and a tax benefit related to a special cash dividend.
* Germany's second biggest utility RWE has hired Goldman Sachs to sell its oil and gas exploration unit DEA, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * Brent futures slipped below $110 a barrel on Tuesday on worries of a slowdown in demand growth in China and the United States, two of the world's biggest oil consumers, with a rise in the dollar weighing further on the market.
* European shares turned slightly higher in morning trade on Tuesday, led by miner Antofagasta after it more than doubled its dividend payout.
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, as investors took profits on recent gainers such as financials and exporters.
* Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 50.22 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,447.29 on Monday, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,556.22, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.51 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 3,252.87. (Reporting by Atul Prakash/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.