LONDON, March 20 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100 rising 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
* The Federal Reserve looks set to sustain its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving U.S. economic
data as a new flare-up in the euro zone crisis following
Cyprus's troubles reminds officials of a risky global
environment.
* Cypriot leaders held crisis talks on Wednesday to avert
financial meltdown after the Cypriot parliament rejected the
terms of a European Union bailout, throwing efforts to rescue
the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases Weekly Mortgage
Market Index for the week ended March 15 at 1100 GMT. The index
read 823.7 and the refinancing index was 4,466.8 in the previous
week.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a $546 million
settlement with the trustee liquidating the failed broker-dealer
unit of MF Global Holdings, a court filing showed, an
amount that will help repay the brokerage's customers.
* A key U.S. bank regulator has called for improvement in
the management of JPMorgan Chase & Co on concerns linked
to the multi-billion dollar "London Whale" trading loss last
year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing knowledgeable
sources.
* European Union lawmakers are expected to agree on
Wednesday to bar bankers in Europe from getting bonuses bigger
than their salary, introducing the first cap of its kind
globally.
* Roche Holding and a buyout group comprising KKR &
Co LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC have joined the bidding
for Life Technologies Corp, a genetic testing company
coveted for its advanced diagnostics and steady cash flow,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* FedEx's third-quarter results are expected to
reflect strong air freight volumes, but higher fuel and harsh
weather in the U.S. northeast could pressure results.
* General Mills, the U.S. maker of Yoplait yogurt,
Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups, reports quarterly results,
shedding light on the state of U.S. consumers in the wake of
rising gasoline prices. Lennar Corp, the No. 3 U.S.
homebuilder, is expected to report higher quarterly profit.
* European shares snapped a three-day losing streak on
Wednesday as investors bought back battered stocks, betting that
a funding crisis in Cyprus would eventually be resolved.
* After the bell on Tuesday, shares of Adobe Systems Inc
, the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, rose 5.6
percent to $43.05 after its results beat analysts'
estimates.
* The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.76
points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 14,455.82 on Tuesday. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.76 points, or 0.24
percent, to finish at 1,548.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 8.50 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at
3,229.10.