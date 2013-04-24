LONDON, April 24 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100
futures all up 0.2 percent at 0855 GMT.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally,
recovering from sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated
Press tweet about explosions at the White House.
* Wednesday's diary sees U.S. weekly mortgage market index
and durable goods figures. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew also
testifies in front of Congress.
* Apple Inc on Tuesday bowed to investors' demands
to share more of its $145 billion cash pile, while posting its
first quarterly profit decline in more than a decade after
market close yesterday. The tech giant initially rose in
extended trade, then retreated after the company's chief
executive suggested there would be no new product in the market
for a few months.
* KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday reported that
quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected, despite a
sharp drop in sales in its top China market, sending the
company's shares up nearly 6 percent in after hours trade.
* Cable operator Virgin Media posted a 54 percent
rise in first quarter free cash flow and announced a series of
major business deals on Wednesday, showing the attraction of a
company that is about to be sold to Liberty Global.
* AT&T Inc reported a net loss of cellphone
subscribers in the first quarter as it lost market share to
bigger rival Verizon Wireless, sending its shares down about 2
percent in after hours trade.
* OPKO Health Inc will buy Israel-based
biopharmaceutical company Prolor Biotech Inc in an
all-stock deal valued at $480 million to expand its portfolio of
specialty drugs.
* European shares gained on Wednesday, building on the best
session of the year so far on Tuesday. Good earnings reports
helped the market higher, while disappointing data from Germany
over the last two days has lent strength to the case for the
European Central Bank to cut interest rates next week.