PARIS, April 25 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.04 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.15 percent at 0800 GMT.

* Verizon Communications Inc will be in focus after sources said it has hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full control of Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone Group Plc.

* European stocks dipped in morning trade, halting a sharp rally started earlier in the week, as a raft of mixed corporate earnings dented investors' appetite for equities.

* A flurry of U.S. companies were set to report results on Thursday, including Amazon.com Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Coca-Cola Enterprises, ConocoPhillips Harley-Davidson, Starbucks United Parcel Service and Exxon Mobil Corp.

* Chipmaker LSI Corp reported quarterly results above analysts' estimates and forecast current-quarter revenue largely above expectations at a time when weak PC sales and a slow economy have created uncertainty about demand for storage controllers.

* U.S. life insurer Aflac Inc, which counts on Japan for almost 80 percent of its business, reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in quarterly profit but a weaker yen took a big chunk out of its premium income.

* Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter as its customers reduce IT spending and delay orders, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.

* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said United Parcel Service should pay a $4 million civil penalty for not complying with certain rules on maintaining and operating its aircraft.

* Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp forecast current-quarter revenue largely above analysts' expectations as higher demand for internet storage more than offsets the effects of a fall in personal computer sales.

* General Motors Co GM.N Chief Executive Dan Akerson said he sees the U.S. auto industry's new-vehicle sales in April rising at a similar rate as the previous month, when they increased 3.4 percent.

* Supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest flagship smartphone, which will go on sale at carriers Sprint S.N and T-Mobile later than expected, the wireless service providers said on Wednesday.

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but weakness in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative territory.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.16 points or 0.29 percent, to end at 14,676.30. But the S&P 500 eked out a gain of a mere 0.01 of a point to finish at 1,578.79. And the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.32 of a point or 0.01 percent to close at 3,269.65. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)