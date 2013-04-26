LONDON, April 26 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
falling 0.1 to 0.3 percent.
* U.S. economic growth likely rebounded in the first quarter
after almost stalling at the end of 2012 as Americans shrugged
off higher taxes and stepped up spending, but the trend is
likely temporary.
* Japan will give the green light later on Friday for Boeing
Co's 787 Dreamliner to resume flights, the transport
minister said, allowing top customers Japan Airlines and All
Nippon Airways to get the cutting-edge jet back in the air.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final April consumer sentiment index at 1355
GMT. Economists expect a reading of 73.2, compared with 72.3 in
the preliminary April report.
* Samsung Electronics grabbed more smartphone
market share from arch-rival Apple in the latest
quarter, with sales of its phones jumping to account for one
third of the global market.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for April 19 at 1430 GMT. In the
prior week, the index read 130.6.
* Weyerhaeuser Co reported $0.26 earnings per share
in the first quarter, while sales were $2 billion. It increased
quarterly dividend by 18 percent and said dividend was set at 20
cents per share.
* Other companies announcing results include Chevron
, Tyco International, D.R. Horton and
Goodyear Tire & Rubber.
* Amazon.com Inc's revenue growth slowed in the
first quarter as the world's largest Internet retail struggled
overseas, but margins jumped on lower shipping expenses and the
expansion of more profitable new businesses.
* AT&T Inc will kick off its home security and
monitoring service in 15 U.S. markets on Friday, seeking to
develop revenue streams beyond cellphone services.
* Microsoft Corp came out on top in the first of
two patent trials versus Google Inc's Motorola Mobility
unit on Thursday, as a federal judge in Seattle ruled largely in
its favor.
* European shares fell 0.5 percent early on Friday, cooling
after five straight sessions of gains, with some disappointing
earnings weighing on indexes.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly
jobless claims.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.50 points
or 0.17 percent, to 14,700.80 at the close. The S&P 500
gained 6.37 points or 0.40 percent, to 1,585.16. The Nasdaq
Composite added 20.33 points or 0.62 percent, to close
at 3,289.99.