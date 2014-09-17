NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended up on Wednesday, with the Dow at a record high, after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated its concerns about slack in the labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,156.92, the S&P 500 gained 2.6 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,001.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.43 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,562.19.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)