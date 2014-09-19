Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd R) arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker 'BABA' in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker 'BABA' in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after Scotland's vote to remain in the United Kingdom removed market uncertainty and Alibaba's strong pricing gave support to risk assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.84 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,308.83, the S&P 500 gained 3.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,014.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,608.34.

For the week, the Dow is up 2 percent, the S&P is up 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.9 percent. All three are on track for their sixth week of gains out of the past seven.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)