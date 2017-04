A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the energy sector resumed its recent slide along with crude oil prices and added to global growth worries.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 268.05 points, or 1.51 percent, to 17,533.15, the S&P 500 lost 33.66 points, or 1.63 percent, to 2,026.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.44 points, or 1.73 percent, to 4,684.03.

It was the largest daily percentage drop on the S&P 500 since Oct. 13.

