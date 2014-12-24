Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Wednesday on top of a five-day winning streak that pushed the Dow and S&P 500 to new closing records and on the latest piece of economic data indicating the economy is strengthening.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,060.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,084.59, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,771.33.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)