Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced expanded measures to stimulate the region's economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,626.07, the S&P 500 gained 8.93 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,041.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.44 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,692.86.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)