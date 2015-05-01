Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after all three major indexes posted slight gains for April and as investors are optimistic that construction and manufacturing data, due later, could support signs that the economy is regaining momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.49 points, or 0.56 percent, to 17,940.01, the S&P 500 gained 10.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,095.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,971.25.
(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.