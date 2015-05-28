A street sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on worries about the possibility of a Greek default and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.94 points, or 0.27 percent, to 18,113.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.34 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,121.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.06 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,099.53.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)