Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday on growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as September.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.37 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,773.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.94 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,080.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,015.57.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.