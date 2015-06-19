Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index set a record intraday high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.66 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,090.18, the S&P 500 lost 1.48 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,119.76 but the Nasdaq Composite added 6.43 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,139.38.

(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)