Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index set a record intraday high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.66 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,090.18, the S&P 500 lost 1.48 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,119.76 but the Nasdaq Composite added 6.43 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,139.38.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.