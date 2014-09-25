IndusInd Bank fourth-quarter net profit rises
IndusInd Bank, India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 notched its biggest gain in a month and following data on the labor market and durable goods.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,158.88, the S&P 500 lost 6.88 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,991.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.46 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,539.77.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.