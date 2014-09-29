Traders gather at the post where Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, extending the previous week's decline as investors monitored the continued civil unrest in Hong Kong for any potential impact on Chinese growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 170.24 points, or 0.99 percent, to 16,942.91, the S&P 500 lost 18.25 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,964.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.45 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,466.75.

The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, jumped 14 percent to 16.95, its highest level since Aug 8.

